Former Leeds United and Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta has had something of an inauspicious couple of years back in Spain since returning from English football. His latest activity in the transfer market has raised more than a few eyebrows, and not because of the player involved.

Orta, who initially worked under Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi as a scout, moved back to Sevilla after his spell at Elland Road. Things did not go well after he replaced Monchi though, with Sevilla sliding to a midtable finish, and then finishing 17th last year, cycling through six managers in the process.

Orta welcomes signing with verse from Quran

After being dismissed by Sevilla this summer and replaced by Antonio Cordon, Orta did not have to wait long for work. He has joined Real Valladolid in Segunda, as they look to rebuild following an historically poor campaign under the ownership of Ronaldo Nazario. This week Valladolid presented new signing Mohamed Jauoab, and Orta, as part of his welcome to the Moroccan defender.

Here's Victor Orta in a 'bespoke' welcome to a new signing: "There are Quran verses that say Man will obtain the fruit of his labour. And his effort will be seen. Then he will be rewarded with the fullest recompense. May the reward be your success here."pic.twitter.com/wRUuCBUp5T — Football España (@footballespana_) August 21, 2025

“There are verses in the Quran (53, 39, 41) that say, ‘And that there is not for man except that [good] for which he strives. And that his effort is going to be seen. Then he will be recompensed for it with the fullest recompense.’ So, may the reward be your success in this club, which will be the success of everyone.”

A tough spell at Sevilla for Orta

Orta was widely criticised for his work at Sevilla, as they failed to lift their heads over the last two years. Famously, Orta declared that the club would not be signing Sergio Ramos during his presentation two days after the transfer window closed. Orta would explain the decision by quoting philosopher David Hume, and comparing Ramos to famous NBA star Magic Johnson.