Villarreal set sights on late summer move for Paris Saint-Germain star

Villarreal have had a very busy summer transfer window, and with less than two weeks to go, their business is far from complete. Renato Veiga and Tani Oluwaseyi are set to arrive from Chelsea and Minnesota United respectively, and there could soon be another arrival at La Ceramica.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Villarreal are in the market for a new goalkeeper. Andriy Lunin was previously on their shortlist, but their interest quickly ended when Real Madrid declared the Ukraine international as not for sale. And instead, they are now looking at a former Barcelona player.

As reported by Marca, Villarreal have set their sights on a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas. The 24-year-old, who left Barcelona as a free agent in 2023, could now make a return to Spain, given that he has no future in the French capital.

Tenas could arrive for a reduced transfer fee – or on loan

Villarreal appreciate Tenas, who would be a market opportunity. He has entered the final 12 months of his PSG contract, meaning that a cut-price deal could be agreed – equally, a loan offer could also be accepted, which would allow him to be signed for free next July.

In the event that Tenas arrives at La Ceramica, Villarreal would almost certainly look to move on one of their existing goalkeeper. Luiz Junior is currently the starter for Marcelino Garcia Toral, meaning that he would be expected to remain at the club – which would be bad news for Diego Conde, who is his backup.