Premier League side make opening move for Villarreal winger

Villarreal have had a very busy summer so far, and there is still plenty of business that could be done at La Ceramica. They are about to complete their record signing in Renato Veiga, but there could now be another big sale on the way.

Earlier in the summer, Alberto Moleiro was signed by Villarreal as the replacement for Alex Baena, who joined Atletico Madrid. The former Las Palmas man was benched for last Friday’s La Liga opener against Real Oviedo, with head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral preferring to call upon Yeremy Pino.

Yeremy has been a darling for Villarreal in recent years, and the plan is for him to be an important player again this season. However, it could be that he is coming towards the end of his time at La Ceramica.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Yeremy, and they have already spoken to Villarreal to understand the conditions of a possible deal. The Premier League side are seeking to replace Arsenal-bound Eberechi Eze, and the Spain international is on their shortlist.

Crystal Palace will have their work cut out to sign Yeremy

Yeremy, who is still only 22, came through the ranks at Villarreal, so he has a lot of love for the club. As such, it will be difficult for Crystal Palace to tempt him to join them, although as the Baena case earlier this summer showed, it is not impossible.

It remains to be seen whether Villarreal receive a concrete approach, but if so, they are sure to make it difficult for an agreement to be reached.