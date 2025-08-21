Trent Alexander-Arnold criticised six games into Real Madrid spell

It has not taken long for the local press in the Spanish capital to question the impact of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid. The former Liverpool right-back also has Dani Carvajal hot on his heels for a starting spot.

The 26-year-old arrived in early June from Liverpool for €10m, after Los Blancos had already agreed a six-year deal with Alexander-Arnold. With Carvajal still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, Alexander-Arnold’s presence was seen as sufficiently key to pay in order to bring him in for the Club World Cup. Alonso is planning to have him as his regular starter.

Alexander-Arnold ‘too timid’ according to press

Alexander-Arnold started five of Real Madrid’s six games in the Club World Cup, and managed to give two assists in the knockout stages against Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. A muscle injury kept him out of the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, and Marca admit that he showed his quality on the ball in the United States, albeit in a tournament of peaks and troughs for the England international.

However they note that a theme of his game in their La Liga opener against Osasuna, during which Alexander-Arnold managed 77 touches, but lost the ball 15 times, that he was too timid in possession. Los Blancos controlled the ball, with Alexander-Arnold often stepping into midfield, but the Madrid daily noted that he almost always took the conservative pass.

Dani Carvajal challenge imminent

Meanwhile Carvajal was given a rapturous reception from the Bernabeu, and looked sharp and smooth on the ball when he came on for the final 22 minutes. The captain was very much looking to stake his claim for the starting spot again.

“I will go into the competition as I have in other moments of my career. The more competition I’ve faced, the more I’ve performed. It’s a huge challenge that will make us both better players.”

Alexander-Arnold has played just six games under Alonso, but it won’t take long before the pressure to perform arrives at his door, fairly or not.