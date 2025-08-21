Sevilla set for €62m payday courtesy of three defender sales

Sevilla have had a quiet summer in terms of signings, with their well-documented financial woes being the reason for this – but they could be send for a manic end to the transfer window.

Alfon González, Gabriel Suazo and Odisseas Vlachodimos have joined Sevilla this summer, with no money having been spent between the three deals (two free transfers and a loan signing). Los Nervionenses have not had the funds available to spend, but that will soon be about to change.

On Thursday, Sevilla confirmed the sale of star defender Loic Bade to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €33m. And two more players are now closing in on moves away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. One of those is Juanlu Sanchez, with Diario AS reporting that he is one step away from joining reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

A deal valued at €18m is on the verge of being finalised between Sevilla and Napoli, which will allow the right-back to continue his career in Italy. And he could be joined at the exit door by another full-back, with Marca reporting that an agreement has been reached for Jose Angel Carmona to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

€51m is almost guaranteed to be arriving at Sevilla

The deals for Bade and Juanlu would see Sevilla net €51m in total, and the Carmona deal could add another €11m to the total. However, there are doubts about whether the latter will join Nottingham Forest, as ED have reported that the defender is prioritising staying in Seville.

Even if Carmona stays, Sevilla will have funds to spend during the final days of the summer transfer window, as they seek to make significant signings that will help them to improve on their displays in recent seasons. For now, it remains to be seen who arrives.