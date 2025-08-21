Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has put the ball in Manchester United’s court over the potential return of Brazilian winger Antony. After a stellar loan spell last season, both Betis and the player are seemingly in favour of a second loan deal, but Manchester United are less keen.

Their intention was to sell Antony this summer for somewhere between €40-50m, but thus far no offers have come in. In order for Betis to bring him back, that must remain the case. Pellegrini explained that United must make a decision.

“I’ve not spoken with Antony. We all know that Antony was very good here, we want Antony with us, and Antony wants to return no doubt. But we also need the owner, which is Manchester United, to make a decision,” he told Diario AS.

Two Betis proposals on the table for Antony

Betis have already made their case to United. Caught Offside report that Betis have offered to loan Antony again with an option to buy a percentage of his rights, which would then act as a sell-on fee. Their second offer is simply to buy Antony outright for €20m.

Real Betis stadium change this season

Pellegrini was speaking ahead of Betis’ second game of the season against Alaves, for the first time at La Cartuja. As Betis renovate their Benito Villamarin stadium, they will play at La Cartuja this season, where Spain have often operated of late.

“I see it as a positive because it allows us to remodel the Villamarin. The fans are passionate, and even if they’re a few metres away, it will be a temporary inconvenience. The ambition is always the same; the remodeling of the Villamarin had to be done. This club needs it.”

Goalkeeper competition between Alvaro Valles and Pau Lopez

Meanwhile it came as a surprise to many that Alvaro Valles, who had agreed a deal to join Betis as their starter last summer, remained on the bench for Pau Lopez in their opener against Elche.

“For now, there’s only one competition; two goalkeepers are coming in who need to adapt to the defensive system. We’ll see who plays in the other tournaments. There’s also Adrian. Whoever’s playing best will be the one who plays.”

The Chilean coach also commented on the transfer market, remarking that there was no reason that the window should be open during the season.

“I won’t comment on press speculation. The players in the squad are there to be used. Everyone is a part of the team. I hope we have a squad that matches the club’s ambition. The team must be balanced.”