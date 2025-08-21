Rayo Vallecano secure win on return to Europe 24 years later

Neman Grodno 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano made their return to European football after a 24-year absence, gracing continental competition for just the second time on Thursday night in the first leg against Belarussian side Neman Grodno. To say it was glorious would be an overstatement, but it was a victory for the side from Vallecas.

Long-time icon Oscar Trejo led the side out as captain, with winger Fran Perez and defender Jozhua Vertrouwd making their first starts under Inigo Perez. In the first half Rayo dominated the ball in a game behind closed doors, but couldn’t breach the home side’s defences, coming closest through Gerard Gumbau.

Alvaro Garcia gets crucial goal

Both sides looked more dangerous in the second half, as Rayo began to risk more, and Neman found more space on the counter-attack. Early in the second half, a misplaced Rayo header went straight into the path of the Neman forward, and Augusto Batalla was out in rapid fashion to make a crucial save.

Between bouts of torrential rain, Rayo began to open up the home side more and more though, with Pedro Diaz forcing a good save, while Vertrouwd should have done at least that with an effort from close range going over after a corner. Perez’s men had looked far more threatening after the introduction of Jorge de Frutos, Isi Palazon and Alvaro Garcia. It was the latter who escaped down the left and cut inside on his right with little over 12 minutes to go, and his strike couldn’t be kept out by the goalkeeper.

Neman did have a final chance to level it in stoppage time, with Batalla being forced into a second brilliant save after a free header at the back post from a corner. Rayo will take a one-goal lead back to Vallecas for the second leg next Thursday, with a win to keep them warm until they get back to the Spanish capital.