A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Athletic Club

Central midfielder Peio Canales has joined Racing Santander on loan for the season, while winger Adu Ares has joined Racing Santander on a free transfer. Another midfield option Unai Vencedor is considering his options, with interest from Sporting Gijon, Malaga and Real Zaragoza, say Diario AS. Yet none have made a firm move, and Ernesto Valverde does not have him in his plans.

Atletico Madrid

B team defender Martin Pascual has left to join Mirandes on a free. Meanwhile this week it was announced that Cristian Romero will renew his deal with Tottenham Hotspur, seemingly ending Atletico’s hopes of signing him this summer or next.

Barcelona

Talented winger Jan Virgili looked set to leave the club this summer, following interest from RCD Mallorca and Almeria. Barcelona have told him to bring in an offer of €4m, say MD, and that is yet to arrive, increasing his chances of staying. They do mention that it did not go down well with the club that he was reluctant to play in the fourth tier with Barca Atletic.

Celta Vigo

After his acrimonious split from the club two years ago, Diario AS say that Denis Suarez could return from Villarreal. They are in talks to sign him on a free, with the Yellow Submarine keen to clear space in their salary limit.

Deportivo La Coruna

It very much looked like Yeremay Hernandez would be staying at Deportivo this summer, after turning down a move to Como and signing a new deal. However A Bola (via Diario AS), explain that Sporting CP are offering €25m plus €5m in variables for the talented winger.

Elche

Elche have confirmed the signing of holding midfielder Federico Redondo from Inter Miami, for a fee of €2.15m in exchange for 50% of his rights. The son of the former Real Madrid icon has signed a four-year deal. Elche have loaned in forward Rafa Mir from Sevilla for the season, and signed ex-Real Sociedad forward Andre Silva from RB Leipzig for €1m on a one-year deal. Another big deal is the renewal of talented midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, who has signed until 2028, despite interest from Real Madrid.

𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐳𝐚 renueva con el Elche CF hasta 2028 El futbolista murciano continuará defendiendo la franjiverde en @LaLiga ¡Vamos a por más, Rodri! 😎💚 — Elche Club de Fútbol (@elchecf) August 19, 2025

Leaving the club is Matia Barzic, who has joined Cultural Leonesa on loan for the year.

Espanyol

Espanyol forward Roberto Fernandez has reportedly turned down a significant pay rise at Nice. MD report that the French side were willing to pay €11m for Fernandez, after Espanyol bought 50% of his rights from Braga in June for €6.2m.

Getafe

Getafe remain in salary limit hell, and looking for sales in order to help register players. Diario AS say that Borja Mayoral could help them do so, but he has turned down an offer from Rayados de Monterrey as he prefers to remain in Europe. Los Azulones feel Villarreal could come back in for him.

Christantus Uche is an option for Wolves, but nothing more at this stage. 22-year-old attacking midfielder is appreciated, but Wolves have other priority positions they are first focused on between now and the end of the window.🐺 pic.twitter.com/rEHcV3Ts3W — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 18, 2025

The other player in the spotlight is Chrisantus Uche. Ben Jacobs reports that Wolves are interested in him, but are yet to make a move. The Nigerian powerhouse has a €25m release clause.

Girona

Central defender Antal Yaakobishvili has joined Andorra on loan for the season. Midfielder Ibrahima Kebe has left to join Penafiel on a free. After confirming the sale of Miguel Gutierrez to Napoli, Girona are set to bring in Alex Moreno from Aston Villa.

Levante

Midfielder Oscar Clemente has been released after two years at the club, having spent last season on loan at Cartagena. In his place is Iker Losada, who has joined on loan from Real Betis for the season.

Osasuna

According to Matteo Moretto, Osasuna are attempting to sign Jeremiah St. Juste from Sporting CP.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have secured the signing of Fran Perez from Valencia for €1m. The 22-year-old winger signs a four-year deal in Vallecas. After it appeared Nobel Mendy was on his way to Rangers, the Betis defender has arrived on loan at Vallecas too with an option to buy.

✍️ Nobel Mendy, nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano. El defensa llega cedido procedente del Real Betis. pic.twitter.com/cm5Dmn2H5l — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) August 20, 2025

El Chiringuito also report that Rayo have made contact with Real Sociedad winger Sheraldo Becker, who is not wanted at the Reale Arena.

⚡️ El Rayo Vallecano se fija en Sheraldo Becker. 📞 Ya se han dado los primeros contactos con el extremo neerlandés. ℹ️ @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/e8finkdziw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 20, 2025

RCD Mallorca

Roma defender Marash Kumbulla has joined Mallorca on loan after a successful spell at Espanyol last season. The Albanian defender helps to fill the gaps left by Siebe van der Heyden and Jose Copete.

Mallorca have also confirmed the sale of Dominik Greif to Olympique Lyon for €4m, after Leo Roman signed a new deal, and the latter will be their new number one. They are also facing interest from Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli in defensive midfielder Samu Costa. Cope Baleares (via Sport) say that they intend to make a €22m offer for the Portuguese destroyer.

Real Betis

Real Betis are still looking to strengthen their left-back spot with Ricardo Rodriguez due to depart before the end of the window. Cadena SER say that they are in negotiations with Real Sociedad for Javi Lopez, and a deal could be done for around €6m. La Real want the money they spent on him back, after signing him from Alaves for €6.8m.

Real Oviedo

Young midfielder Yayo Gonzalez has joined Cultural Leonesa on loan for the season, and Alex Cardero has gone to Mirandes on loan, but the headlines are the arrivals of Eric Bailly and Josip Brekalo. The ex-Manchester United defender left Villarreal this summer, and has penned a two-year deal in Asturias.

The Croatian international will sign for Oviedo on a free from Fiorentina, explains Matteo Moretto, having spent last season on loan at Kasimpasa.

Josip Brekalo firmará por el Real Oviedo. https://t.co/11nsPGP2RA — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 20, 2025

In addition, Aston Villa midfielder and Belgian international Leander Dendoncker has joined the club on a free. The 30-year-old is also on a two-year deal.

Real Sociedad

Forward Carlos Fernandez has joined Mirandes on loan for the season, for what is the final year of his contract. With Girona interested in forward Umar Sadiq, NdG (via Sport) explain that La Real may move for midfielder Yangel Herrera in a player plus cash deal.

Sevilla

The Athletic report that with Loic Bade on the verge of an exit, Nottingham Forest are in talks over a move for Jose Angel Carmona.

Valencia

Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski has asked to leave the club, say Diario AS. The Macedonian international looks set to be number two again after Julen Agirrezabala was signed on loan, and Lille, Fenerbahce, Celta Vigo and Levante have enquired about him. Los Che will not allow him to leave on a free though, with one year remaining on his deal.

Villarreal

After scoring in the season opener, Swansea have made a loan offer for forward Etta Eyong. He is keen to remain at the club, feeling he can battle for his spot. El Chiringuito say Rangers, Leeds United and Levante are all interested in him too.

❌ ¡Rechazada la oferta de cesión del Swansea por Etta Eyong! 🟡 El delantero quiere seguir en el Villarreal, a pesar de la competencia. Glasgow Rangers, Leeds y Levante, interesados. ℹ️ @Rafaacevedo_ pic.twitter.com/YMn8vPDKhG — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 19, 2025

However there is competition arriving too. Villarreal are on the verge of signing Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United, say Marca. This of course comes after reaching an agreement with Chelsea for Renato Veiga.