Jules Kounde pens new Barcelona contract until 2030

Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has penned a new contract, which will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until 2030.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/TFvgy1vG3X — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2025

Kounde, who joins Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022, was into the last two years of his previous deal, and it has been one of the priorities of sporting director Deco to tie him down to a new contract. An agreement was reached earlier in the summer, and the club confirmed this last week.

And on Thursday, Kounde travelled to the club’s offices to sign his new five-year contract, doing so alongside Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Kounde reacts to signing new Barcelona contract

Following the signing, Kounde spoke to the media. As per MD, he spoke on Barcelona’s objectives for the 2025-26 season.

“What I see is that people are demanding because they see that we have the quality to do it and they are really liking the team and their way of playing. Every time we start the season we set ourselves objectives and when you’re at Barcelona, and also with the team we have and with the season we had last year, the Champions League should be the objective, but we’re not obsessed.”

Kounde was also asked about the 2025 Ballon d’Or race, which appears to be between club teammate Lamine Yamal and international colleague Ousmane Dembele.

“You put me in trouble, but I’m going to fall short saying that (Lamine Yamal) deserves it. Yes he deserves it. It is also true that there are other players who have had a good season.”

Kounde was benched for Barcelona’s opening day victory at Mallorca last weekend, but he is expected to continue being a vitally important player for head coach Hansi Flick. He could return to the line-up on Saturday when the Catalans face Levante on MD2.