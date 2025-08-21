Barcelona’s big hitters met on Thursday to finalise their plans for the end of the transfer window, with 10 days to go until the market slams shut – or in ideal circumstances for Barcelona, gently closes. Director of Football Deco still has several outstanding tasks on his desk.

The Blaugrana appear to be tying up loose ends during the remainder of the transfer window, but with Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji all still unregistered, they may be forced into more drastic measures. Currently the hope is that three more minor exits in terms of their salary limit should resolve the matter.

Barcelona searching for 3-4 for exits

According to Sport, Director of Football Deco ate lunch with President Joan Laporta as they finalised their plans for Barcelona’s end to the transfer market, having spoken with the coaching staff and Hansi Flick prior. The idea is to renew Inaki Pena’s contract for one to two years and loan him out, with Como and Celta Vigo cited as potential destinations.

The Blaugrana are negotiating a contract termination with Oriol Romeu, which has been delayed due to a lack of an offer from Deco until this week. The veteran midfielder is also negotiating with his next club though, and is willing to forego some of his salary, but would like a percentage of it. Right-back Hector Fort is also expected to leave on loan, with Como and RCD Mallorca also cited as destinations, but no progress in several weeks.

The X-factor at the end of the market

The major talking point is Marc Casado, who has been told he will not feature much, and if he decides to leave, will be sold to one of his many suitors for €30m or more. That would ease the salary limit pressure, and Barcelona’s aim is to get back to the ‘1:1 rule’ for January. The club have made it clear they are open to a move.

Discussions for a final addition still ongoing

Despite it seeming far-fetched given their registration issues, Deco is still considering a final addition. His plan was to look for a young central defender that could act as cover for the first team, potentially while playing for Barca Atletic. However the options he has been presented with have not impressed, and although it is still possible, no movement is expected.

Barcelona pleased with transfer window

Although the same outlet note that Flick has expressed increasing frustration at the inability to register players, asking Deco to speed up the matter, he and the ex-Porto midfielder are both pleased with their transfer window. The club feel they have strengthened with the arrivals of Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia, despite the loss of Inigo Martinez.