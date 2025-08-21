Real Madrid broke ground on their rebuild under Xabi Alonso on Tuesday, after a difficult campaign under Carlo Ancelotti last time round. The Basque manager is expected to make significant changes to their style of play and the starting XI, with several players gaining a fresh lease of life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At the other end of that equation is the well-documented case of Rodrygo Goes, who could well be on his way out of the club. The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy will find their places under threat too. Meanwhile Arda Guler is expected to blossom under Alonso.

Aurelien Tchouameni will have important role

Perhaps the biggest shift in importance will be for Aurelien Tchouameni. Halfway through last season, the French midfielder was being discussed as a potential sale for Los Blancos, having failed to meet expectations, and kick on in the way many hoped under Carlo Ancelotti. Tchouameni looked out of his comfort zone in central defence, and struggled to anchor the midfield.

However Diario AS say that Tchouameni will be one of the players that Alonso uses most this season. The 25-year-old looked far more comfortable in defence at the Club World Cup, and whether Alonso uses three at the back or four, Tchouameni is due to play a role in both. Alonso intends to use him as a key factor both in breaking an opposition press, and enforcing his own defensive scheme, providing him freedom to interpret the game.

The spectre of the midfield signing

All summer Real Madrid have been linked with a midfielder that could either play with or replace Tchouameni, but it looks as if they will hold off this summer in the end as things stand. Los Blancos have often shown plenty of patience and faith, or an excess of austerity depending on your opinion, with their squad of late, and Tchouameni could be a beneficiary.