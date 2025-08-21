French giant emerges as suitor for €30m Barcelona star

Casado in action against Como
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has added another suitor to the long list of clubs willing to offer him a route out of Camp Nou. The 21-year-old enjoyed a terrific breakout season last year under Hansi Flick but is set to begin the season at the bottom of the pecking order in a well-stocked midfield this year.

The Catalan giants have made it perfectly clear they are willing to sell Casado in the final 10 days of the transfer market, despite assuring that they will not push him out of the club. Provided he wants to stay, then he will do so. However Cadena SER assure that they have told Casado that he will receive very little game time this season.

Olympique Marseille enter fray for Casado

A number of sides have shown interest in Casado, including Wolves, Bournemouth, West Ham United, Real Betis, Como and previously Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. The Midlands side have made it clear that they are ready to meet Barcelona’s €30m asking price if the player is willing to leave.

The latest side to show an interest in Casado, as per an Onze Mondial report quoted by MD, Olympique Marseille are the latest side to show an interest in him. This follows their transfer listing of Adrien Rabiot after a fight with Jonathan Rowe. The French giants are willing to meet his asking price too, while other options cited are Ismael Bennacer, Hicham Boudaoui, Douglas Luiz and Mateo Kovacic.

How much would Casado play this season?

Last year Casado got into the starting XI for the first half of the year following injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal. Last year he remained ahead of Gavi in the pecking order too until his injury in March. The word is that all three would be ahead of Casado in Flick’s thinking.

That said, Bernal will likely be eased in after his cruciate ligament injury, and at that point, Casado is only an injury away from being the first substitute at his position, at least in the early stages of the year. Equally, Casado provides a midfield solidity and defensive intelligence that his teammates do not.

Tags Barcelona Bournemouth Como Marc Casado Olympique Marseille Real Betis West Ham United Wolves

