Barcelona losing hope of return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule

Barcelona have been trying for many months to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which will make it easier for them to sign, and register, players. However, it appears that these efforts will come in vain.

It’s no secret that Barcelona are struggling to overcome their financial problems, which have so far meant that they cannot register Gerard Martin, Wojciech Szczesny, Roony Bardghji and Marc Bernal, having only just managed to get Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford signed up before their opening La Liga fixture last weekend.

Player exits have helped Barcelona, but in the meantime, they have been working on getting approval for the €100m VIP seats lease to Forta Advisors and New Era Visionary Group. However, it appears that time is not on their side.

According to RAC1 (via Sport), it will be very difficult for Barça to close the transfer market within La Liga’s 1:1 rule. They still do not have Crowe’s approval for the operation of the VIP seats, and the feeling within the club is that it will not arrive before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September.

La Liga cannot accept VIP seats transaction until OK is given

If the VIP seats were to be approved by Crowe, and then accepted by La Liga, it would allow Barcelona to make their return to the 1:1 rule. However, nothing can happen until the auditors give the go-ahead, which is why there is a lot of frustration within Can Barca.

The Plan B option that Barcelona have explored to return to the 1:1 rule is the sale of Marc Casado. The club are open to offers for the 21-year-old midfielder, although it will be tricky for a sale to happen, given that the player has no intention of leaving before the summer transfer window closes.