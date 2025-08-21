Girona fail in audacious bid to sign Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona are expecting to part ways with several players between now and the end of the summer transfer window. Oriol Romeu, Inaki Pena and Hector Fort are strong candidates to leave, while there is also a chance that Marc Casado moves on.

In recent days, it has emerged that Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for Casado, who is not expected to feature prominently in Hansi Flick’s side during the 2025-26 campaign. The 21-year-old is competing against Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Marc Bernal in the defensive midfield positions, which will make it difficult for him to have consistent minutes.

Marseille have emerged as a suitor for Casado alongside Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham United, but there has also been interest shown from closer to home. As per RAC1 (via Sport), Girona want to sign the pivot on a season-long loan.

Barcelona have no plans to accept loan offers for Casado

Barcelona are open to selling Casado, but there is no desire for a temporary exit to be sought – and because of this, they have turned down Girona’s proposal. It’s noted that the player himself is also not interested in a move across Catalonia, especially because he does not think about leaving at all.

Casado is confident in his ability to command a regular starting place in the Barcelona line-up, which is why he has no plans to accept a move away – even if the reigning La Liga champions were to accept an offer. Because of this, it is almost certain that he does not leave before the end of the summer.

Although there are a number of options in defensive midfield, it must be noted that Bernal will not be able to start matches for some time. Casado will inevitably have his chance to impress, so his confidence is understandable – and equally, Barcelona would be wise to retain his services.