Barcelona remain hopeful of making their return to the Spotify Camp Nou next month, despite several setbacks during the construction process. They have secured access to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys until February if it is needed, although club bosses are keen to ensure that a return to their temporary home of the last two seasons is not necessary.

In terms of a return to the Sportify Camp Nou, Barcelona have more flexibility for domestic matches. They will be able to switch from the Estadi Olimpic once they have received approval for games to be hosted at their home stadium, but this would not be the case in the Champions League.

As per UEFA rules, a team cannot change their stadium mid-stage, which means that Barcelona must be able to return to the Spotify Camp Nou in time for their first league phase match in order to play all four home matches there.

UEFA were at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday to inspect the work done, and on the back of this, it has been reported by Catalunya Radio (via Marca) that the European football governing body have accepted a request from Barcelona to play their first league phase match away from home.

First Champions League home match will be pushed back

Because of this, Barcelona will have an extra couple of weeks to get the necessary work done to pass UEFA inspections, which will allow them to play their first Champions League at the Spotify Camp Nou in MD2, which will be scheduled for the 30th of September or 1st of October.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will be able to play their four league phase matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. Doing so will provide a significant boost to matchday revenue, which is much-needed given the club’s financial woes.