Camp Nou inspected by UEFA as Barcelona could be set for return in 2026

Barcelona look set to delay their return to Camp Nou for fourth time, with the stadium still way behind schedule. Next week the Blaugrana will likely have to make some decisive calls on their return to their home ground, but have tied up a contingency plan.

The Blaugrana remain without a licence to reopen Camp Nou from the City Council, with just three weeks to go before their first La Liga home game. If they do not receive it in time, bearing in mind the initialy licence is for just 27,000 fans, Barcelona could hold their opener at the Estadi Johan Cruyff (6,000 capacity) or behind closed doors.

On Wednesday, Barcelona did secure the possibility of playing at Montjuic until February, a contingency plan for both La Liga and the Champions League. The weekend of the first Barcelona home match against Valencia will see Post Malone hold a concert at Montjuic, preventing Barcelona from using it.

“It will probably need to be used for a few more months,” said Albert Batlle, Security Deputy for the Council remarked to RAC1 (via Sport), regarding the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

“It is good and prudent to start thinking about alternatives, among other reasons because there is no need to rush, fortunately in Barcelona there is a replacement, which is the Olympic Stadium.”

UEFA inspect Camp Nou

On Thursday, UEFA officials were welcomed to Camp Nou by Barcelona to inspect the current state of the renovations, ahead of a potential return. Barcelona have until the 28th to inform UEFA of which stadium they will use until February, during the league phase of the Champions League, meaning they must obtain the licence before next Thursday. Yesterday, issues with the drainage system seemed evident based on images emerging from Camp Nou after heavy rainfall.

La PALANCA de convertir el nuevo Camp Nou en un parque acuático no me la esperaba. Grande Laporta. pic.twitter.com/txXLU33hTy — Forocoches (@forocoches) August 21, 2025

Barcelona yet to submit opening licence application

The hold up on Barcelona’s end appears to be security issues that are preventing them from advancing as things stand. Batlle went on to confirm that Barcelona “had not submitted the certificate of completion of work,” crucial for the licence application.

“Today, the conditions for applying for the initial opening permit have not been met. Let’s not put pressure on deadlines; what we should be putting pressure on is the conditions for the opening, which must be done with complete safety.”

The original opening date was set for the end of November last year, and after giving dates in February, May, and most recently August, this would be a further setback both in terms image and finances. Barcelona may have to calculate the financial cost of the difference between playing at Montjuic with a 56,000 capacity, or forging ahead with Camp Nou with first 27,000, and then 45,000 fans before opening the full first two tiers at a 60,000 capacity.