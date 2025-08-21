Atletico Madrid continue to pursue more signings in the transfer market, with a move for Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez looking likely to be their next addition. It has been reported that Diego Simeone is keen for Los Colchoneros to bring in a new option out wide that can take on a defender.

One of two further signings seemingly being discussed by Los Colchoneros currently, although previously it was also reported that their business was complete. According to GdS (via Diario AS), Atletico have now reached an agreement on personal terms with the Argentina international.

Nicolas Gonzalez switch close

That information is backed up by Matteo Moretto, who has explained that Gonzalez has a ‘foot and a half’ inside Atletico Madrid. The Italian journalist does note that Juventus and Atletico are still discussing how to make the deal work, with a gap of €10m on valuation previously reported. It seems the 27-year-old is much closer to heading to Madrid than Nahuel Molina is to leaving it.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Nico González is practically an Atlético Madrid player, but as of today the clubs are still negotiating the final terms of the deal. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto via @Objetivoatleti] pic.twitter.com/5cTGmPvtmU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 21, 2025

Nahuel Molina keen to stay despite Juventus interest

Both teams were also supposedly €10m apart on a valuation for Molina, but it seems the right-back will not be going to Turin even if they do reach an agreement. Moretto explains (via Objetivo Atleti) that Molina has declined the opportunity to head in the opposite direction.

🚨💣ÚLTIMA HORA: Nahuel Molina no acepta irse a la Juventus de Turín. El jugador quiere quedarse en el Atlético de Madrid. Es una pieza muy importante para Diego Pablo Simeone. [🏅: @mattemoretto, YT] pic.twitter.com/avm7KLWFIJ — Objetivo.atletico (@Objetivoatleti) August 21, 2025

Exits to come at Atletico Madrid?

The question is what consequences this could have for the remaining current members of the squad. There has been some suggestion that Alexander Sorloth could move on in the final stages of the transfer market, with Los Rojiblancos open to a move. Beyond the Norwegian, the next forwards that could be in danger of seeing their minutes reduced are Antoine Griezmann and Giuliano Simeone, but both seem improbable departures.