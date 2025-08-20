Villarreal not done in bid for €35m Chelsea defender

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga remains an unresolved question mark at Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese defender seeking a move this summer. He does not appear to be part of Enzo Maresca’s plans, but so far nobody has managed to meet his asking price.

At one point it looked as if Atletico Madrid might sign Veiga, after enquiring about him, yet they ended up pivoting to bring in David Hancko after his move to Saudi Arabia collapsed. It left Veiga back in limbo. The 22-year-old has more recently been linked with Villarreal.

Villarreal have agreement with Veiga – but not Chelsea

According to Marca, Villarreal already have an agreement with Veiga on personal terms, who is keen on a move to Spain. The issue is Chelsea’s asking price, which is set at €35m, and is beyond the means of the Yellow Submarine. Their previous record transfer was Paco Alcacer, who cost Villarreal €25m. They have made a formal bid to Chelsea, which has been turned down, but are still searching for a centre-back to cover for the long-term injuries of Willy Kambwala and Logan Costa.

Villarreal still holding out hope for deal

However Villarreal still feel there is a chance that they could sign Veiga. Their hope is that Chelsea lower their demands as the transfer market approaches its final stages, with no clear alternative for Veiga currently.

Villarreal are also looking at bringing in a forward, with Major League Soccer striker Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United tipped to make the switch to Castellon. On the other hand, Marcelino Garcia Toral will not want to be left empty-handed at the end of the window if Chelsea do not lower their demands for Veiga. If they could bring him in, it would likely be regarded as something as a coup at La Ceramica.