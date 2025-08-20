Real Sociedad unwilling to budge on Takefusa Kubo price tag

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo is due to take on a central role in their bid to return to European football this season, but the Japanese star is also on the agenda of several top clubs in Europe. The 24-year-old led the attack for Sergio Francisco’s men in their La Liga debut on Saturday, scoring in their 1-1 draw with Valencia.

Kubo was linked with an exit more heavily 18 months ago after strong form for La Real, with Liverpool and Saudi Arabia reportedly looking into his signing. Yet Kubo elected to remain focused in the face of that interest, and signed a new deal until 2029.

Real Sociedad will demand €60m for Kubo

According to Diario AS, Real Sociedad’s main goal for the remainder of the transfer window. With four years remaining on his deal, they are in a position to demand the entirety of his €60m release clause, bearing in mind Real Madrid will receive half of any sell-on fee. They have no intentions to negotiate that figure.

Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and PSG linked with Japan star

Atletico Madrid hold an interest in Kubo, but have no intention of getting near his price tag this summer. Meanwhile Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, who look set to miss out on Savio of Manchester City, are also interested. Most recently, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to Kubo in case Kang-In Lee departs.

Spurs and PSG are more likely destinations in terms of their spending power, but both would have to convince Kubo to make the move. The former are not in European football currently, and there are no guarantees of his game time under Luis Enrique. After Kubo’s public demand for signings was played down by manager Sergio Francisco, no doubt other clubs began paying closer attention to the Japan star.