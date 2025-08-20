RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of the Brazilian national football team looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and LDU Quito as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on August 14, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Real Madrid started their season on a high on Tuesday with victory over Osasuna, and one of the positives was Eder Militao. The defender, who has suffered two ACL injuries in the last two years, produced a strong performance on his first La Liga appearance since November.

Militao is expected to be an important player for Real Madrid this season, although Xabi Alonso may be keen to avoid overplaying him due to the injury problems he has had. Antonio Rudiger will be back for the weekend trip to Real Oviedo, which will give a decision to make on who plays alongside Dean Huijsen.

Alonso was delighted with the performance of Militao against Osasuna, but he will be wary of managing his minutes in the coming weeks. And as it turns out, he will get a helping hand from his predecessor at the Santiago Bernabeu: Carlo Ancelotti.

As per El Chiringuito (via Diario AS), Ancelotti has decided not to call up Militao for Brazil’s two 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the September international break against Chile and Bolivia. The decision has been taken in order to avoid the 27-year-old being overplayed during the early stages of the new season.

Ancelotti also decides against Vinicius Junior call-up

Militao is not the only Real Madrid player that Ancelotti has decided against calling upon for the upcoming international break. Vinicius Junior will also remain in the Spanish capital – he is suspended for the Chile match, and the decision has been made for him not to be risked against Bolivia.

That Bolivia match is scheduled to take place only four days before Real Madrid’s trip to Real Sociedad, so it will a big blessing for Alonso to have both players available, and at 100%, for that one.