Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid

Real Madrid receive respite from Carlo Ancelotti regarding two players

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of the Brazilian national football team looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and LDU Quito as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on August 14, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Real Madrid started their season on a high on Tuesday with victory over Osasuna, and one of the positives was Eder Militao. The defender, who has suffered two ACL injuries in the last two years, produced a strong performance on his first La Liga appearance since November.

Militao is expected to be an important player for Real Madrid this season, although Xabi Alonso may be keen to avoid overplaying him due to the injury problems he has had. Antonio Rudiger will be back for the weekend trip to Real Oviedo, which will give a decision to make on who plays alongside Dean Huijsen.

Alonso was delighted with the performance of Militao against Osasuna, but he will be wary of managing his minutes in the coming weeks. And as it turns out, he will get a helping hand from his predecessor at the Santiago Bernabeu: Carlo Ancelotti.

Eder Militao
MADRID, SPAIN – AUGUST 19: Éder Militão of Real Madrid is challenged by Rubén García of Osasuna during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

As per El Chiringuito (via Diario AS), Ancelotti has decided not to call up Militao for Brazil’s two 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the September international break against Chile and Bolivia. The decision has been taken in order to avoid the 27-year-old being overplayed during the early stages of the new season.

Ancelotti also decides against Vinicius Junior call-up

Militao is not the only Real Madrid player that Ancelotti has decided against calling upon for the upcoming international break. Vinicius Junior will also remain in the Spanish capital – he is suspended for the Chile match, and the decision has been made for him not to be risked against Bolivia.

That Bolivia match is scheduled to take place only four days before Real Madrid’s trip to Real Sociedad, so it will a big blessing for Alonso to have both players available, and at 100%, for that one.

Posted by

Tags Brazil Carlo Ancelotti Eder Militao Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News