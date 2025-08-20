Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show on Tuesday night, as they secured a first La Liga win of the season over Osasuna, courtesy of a penalty from the Frenchman. He explained after the match that he feels that his own personal mentality could make the difference for Real Madrid.

Speaking to Marca after the match, Mbappe gave his assessment of a tight 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It was important for us to start with a win at home. We knew it was going to be difficult. Osasuna had a clear plan to wait for us, and they had Budimir. In the first half, we didn’t have any space, and then in the second half, we scored early. We had more chances and had more control. We hoped to score a second, but it didn’t come. We’re happy with the win and we’re going for more.”

‘Alonso wanted us to play from one side to the other’ – Mbappe

The French forward also explained exactly what Alonso had asked of his side against Osasuna. Mbappe noted that control of the ball was the central tenet for their new manager.

“He wanted us to have a lot of control of the ball, to play from one side to the other so the other team doesn’t have the chance to run [forward] and doesn’t have space to play. There are things we can improve; we just got back from holidays, but it’s positive.”

‘If I have good spirit, we’ll win games’ – Mbappe

On a personal level, Mbappe said that he was in a good place, following a match-winning performance.

“I feel very good, but the most important thing is always to help the team. Offensively, defensively, and everything else will happen. If I have a good spirit to help the team, we’ll win games.”

During the summer, Mbappe inherited the number 10 from the departing Luka Modric, with Gonzalo Garcia Torres taking over the number 9 shirt.

“It’s an important number here, as was the number 9. The most important thing is to play at the Bernabeu with Madrid. It’s hot, but it’s great to be back with the fans. When we go onto the pitch, we always want to play well for the Real Madrid fans and the people watching us at home.”

Alonso noted change in Mbappe this season

Expectations for Mbappe are sky-high this season, after a mixed first year in charge, despite picking up the Pichichi award. Alonso commented after the game that he had noticed a hungry Mbappe this summer, and it seems very much as if the Frenchman will now be the de facto face of this Real Madrid side.