Real Madrid have done what appears to be the majority of their business in the transfer window already, with four new arrivals to the tune of €167.5m, and two major exits in terms of Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric, who were not offered new deals. However there are still a few players who have uncertain futures at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of them is Dani Ceballos, who appears to live in a constant limbo between playing his rotational role for Real Madrid, and a potential move away from the club. This summer again, Ceballos hinted at a potential departure, but more recent reports have suggested that Xabi Alonso wants to hold onto Ceballos, as he does not have a plethora of options in central midfield, especially of the kind of player he is.

Al-Ittihad interested in tempting Ceballos with offer

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad are reportedly willing to try and tempt Ceballos away from La Liga with a late offer in the transfer window. Sport explain that Al-Ittihad, where former teammate Karim Benzema bides, are very interested in the 29-year-old, feeling that he could take the opportunity to sign one final big contract. However they do say that Ceballos is reluctant to leave Real Madrid.

Obstacles to Real Betis move

On various occasions, the object of Ceballos’ flirtations have been boyhood club Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos have also considered his return at various points, noting that the ‘door is open’ for his return, albeit it not at any price.

Previously, it has always been cited that Real Madrid’s €15-20m asking price, and Ceballos’ high salary are the key obstacles to a move back to Betis. Al-Ittihad would no doubt be able to provide that, but whether it would compensate for the sentimental value of a return to Seville or remaining at Real Madrid is not yet clear.