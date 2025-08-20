Girona open door to defender sale as Wolves make €30m offer

Girona have had a tough summer, and it could be set to continue as one of their star players could be set to join Premier League side Wolves.

This week, Napoli confirmed the signing of Miguel Gutierrez for €20m – of which Girona will only be entitled to €10m due to Real Madrid having a 50% sell-on clause. His sale will allow the Catalans to do late deals, and this would also be the case is fellow defender Ladislav Krejci were to depart.

Krejci, who joined last summer from Sparta Prague, impressed during his debut season at Girona, and he could now be set to move on. According to MD, Wolves have submitted an opening offer for the Czechia international.

Krejci, who has made 38 appearances for Girona since his arrival last summer, is a candidate to be sold, with the club having decided that they will listen to offers for his services. And Wolves are the side that have pushed hardest, with a €30m offer said to be on the table.

Wolves are shopping in Catalonia

Krejci is not the only Catalonia-based player that Wolves are trying to sign, with reports this week confirming that they are also interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado. He is also said to be available for a fee in the region of €30m, meaning that a double deal worth €60m could be achieved by the Premier League side.

Krejci’s exit would be a blow for Girona, but it will be necessary if it means that the club are able to make the necessary additions to Michel Sanchez’s squad before the summer transfer window closes.