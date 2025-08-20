Frenkie de Jong leaves agent as resolution on Barcelona future nears

Barcelona will likely be captained by Frenkie de Jong on a number of occasions this season, with club captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen unlikely to feature much. The Dutchman is out of contract in less than a year though, and Barcelona will be desperate to ensure a new deal is resolved before January, even if he eventually leaves.

De Jong and Barcelona appear to have made peace after a long-running battle over his deferred salary and a potential departure. The 28-year-old explained during their preseason tour that he intends to renew his deal with Barcelona, but it has seemingly been held up by his contractual obligations with agent Ali Dursun, who has represented him since he was a teenager.

De Jong leaves agent Dursun

The Netherlands international had decided to move on from Dursun in order to facilitate talks with Barcelona, after frequent disagreements in the past. As de Jong attempted to separate from Dursun though, who is contracted until the end of the year, he faced difficulties, and Barcelona were left with no-one to negotiate with.

Yet MD say that de Jong has now resolved the issue, and that his new agent has already been in contact with Barcelona to express his desire to renew his deal. Barcelona will try to resolve the exits of Inaki Pena, Oriol Romeu and Hector Fort, before settling a new deal for de Jong. Their intention is to hand him a fresh three-year deal.

Barcelona registration issues

It is thought that a new deal for de Jong, with a reduced salary, will help the club to resolve their constant salary limit issues, and register Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji, as was the case with Jules Kounde.

Barcelona don't want to sell Marc Casadó, but if he himself asks to leave, they'll listen to offers from €30m. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 20, 2025

Since the start of the calendar year, de Jong’s Barcelona career has turned around, playing some of his best football at the club. Hansi Flick regards him as a key cog in midfield, and no longer is he a constant source of questions and speculation.