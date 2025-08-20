Barcelona seem keen to stay on the right side of their players this summer, but the continued stories surrounding the future of some of their rotational alternatives from the Catalan press suggest they are open for business. That is certainly the case for midfielder Marc Casado, who has significant competition for his spot in the team.

Last season Casado was a starter for Hansi Flick through until January, when Frenkie de Jong returned to the starting XI. Now with the Dutchman established alongside Pedri, both Gavi and recovering Marc Bernal are set to compete for de Jong’s place in the team.

Interest in Casado this summer

A number of teams have been linked to Casado this summer, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, almost always by the Catalan press. In recent days it has transpired that Real Betis enquired about a potential loan deal for Casado, while Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham United have also enquired about his availability. Thus far, the 21-year-old has remained adamant that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

Barcelona open to move if Casado is

Barcelona’s stance, as per Sport and MD, is that they are open to a move if Casado himself is. If Casado wants to stay, they will not accept an offer, but should that situation change, then they will hear out offers of €30m and above.

That fee seems affordable for most Premier League sides, and it certainly seems as though Barcelona are making it clear that the green light from Casado is the only thing standing in the way of a move. His exit appears to divide people at the club, with some seeing him as a useful asset, and others an expendable option. Barcelona’s salary limit concerns would be eased by a major sale, with Inigo Martinez the main victim of it so far.