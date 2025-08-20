Barcelona receive two fresh offers for defender

Barcelona continue to entertain offers for their players this summer, but it seems there is little in the way of exits expected before the end of the transfer window. Following enquiries for Marc Casado, the latest is that offers have arrived for left-back Gerard Martin.

As is the case with Casado, Barcelona will not accept an offer or negotiate unless the player makes it clear they are open to a move. Martin was the subject of a €15m offer from Wolves earlier in the summer, but that move did not go through as he was not open to it. Sport say that two fresh offers for Martin have arrived, but the same situation is set to unfold. Barcelona are not against an exit, as they try to ease their salary limit concerns.

Gerard Martin’s role this season under Hansi Flick

Within the coaching staff, there is a reluctance to see Martin leave after Inigo Martinez’s departure. He is set to cover as a fifth central defender this season, and the Catalan daily believe that he will have to adapt his game to the middle of the backline. Youngster Jofre Torrents, who made his senior debut on Saturday, is the player they want to back up Alejandro Balde long-term, and as such, Martin will have to adapt.

Gerard Martin future could be revisited in January

Barcelona do not expect any movement before the end of the summer due to Martin’s stance, but his future could be revisited during the January transfer window. At that point, they will have a better idea of his role in the squad.

Breaking: Frenkie de Jong has finally managed to resolve his contractual relationship with Ali Dursun. De Jong now has a new agent, who's also Dutch, and he has already contacted Barcelona to introduce himself and to show his interest in holding a meeting with Deco. @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/KTsoBffvRO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 20, 2025

Of course, in January, Barcelona will have more millions to contend with in their salary limit, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen coming back from injury. Although Joan Garcia is reportedly registered for the entirety of the season, the less time he is registered under the injury rule the better for Barcelona, as the added cost is paid back in their salary limit for the following season. Martin himself is still yet to be registered as a senior player for this season.