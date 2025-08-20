Europe’s biggest clubs continue to scour Latin America for the best emerging talent on the continent, and nowhere has been a happier hunting ground of late than Palmeiras. The Brazilian giants have sold the likes of Willian Estevao, Endrick Felipe and Vitor Reis for well over €100m.

The latest talent to captivate scouts from Europe is defender Luiz Benedetti. The 19-year-old centre-back has begun making inroads into the first team under Abel Ferreira, and is tipped to be one of the next wonderkids to cross the Atlantic.

Barcelona receive positive scout report on Benedetti

According to Sport (via Sempre Barca), Barcelona have received positive feedback on Benedetti from their scouts. The teenage defender has the benefit of being a left-footed central defender, in short supply on the market, and is already an imposing figure. Standing at 197cm (6’5), Benedetti reportedly stands out for his aerial ability, positioning and speed. He also has an Italian passport, which would facilitate a move to a European giant.

Arsenal and Napoli competing for Benedetti signature

Benedetti’s potential is no secret though, and a number of European giants also appear to have evaluated him positively. Just Arsenal have reported on the Gunners’ interest in him, and the Catalan daily say that Arsenal have presented a €10m offer for Benedetti already. In addition, Italian giants Napoli have also made contact over a potential move. They intend to put together an offer in the coming days.

Barcelona’s focus elsewhere?

Given the level of interest in Benedetti, Barcelona may have to move quickly to try and sign him. As it stands, their full focus appears to be on registering their current players, and sealing the necessary exits to do so. Given Benedetti is already playing in the Copa Libertadores for Palmeiras, Barcelona would likely have to offer him a role in the first team, or loan him out initially.