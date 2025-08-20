Barcelona are determined to continue finalising exits, as they aim to make the arrangements required to solve their registration problems. And one of those should now be completed in the next 24 hours.

The likes of Inaki Pena, Marc Casado and Oriol Romeu have been linked with exits in recent weeks, and the latter will be the next player to leave Barcelona. He is not counted on by Hansi Flick, which is why a contract termination has been proposed.

Romeu has agreed to end his Barcelona contract 10 months early, although the process has been on hold until the veteran midfielder finds a new club. But while this has not happened yet, it’s now been decided that the situation will be resolved imminently.

Romeu, who was on loan at Girona last season, did not train with his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday, and according to Marca, this is because he is about to leave. On Thursday, the plan is for his contract to be mutually terminated, which will bring his disappointing second spell at the club to an end.

Romeu exit will allow Barcelona defender to be registered

The departure of Romeu will free up space in Barcelona’s wage bill, and according to the report, it is enough for defender Gerard Martin to be registered with La Liga. The plan had been for Wojciech Szczesny to be next in line after Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford’s situations were resolved last weekend, but given that Inaki Pena’s exit has not been resolved, the Catalans have decided to prioritise Martin.

It means that Martin will be available for Barcelona’s trip to Levante on Saturday, barring any last minute setbacks. There is still hope that Szczesny will also be available, although that will depend on Pena – who is expected to join Serie A side Como on a season-long loan.