Girona set sights on Barcelona star as replacement for under-fire player

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 6: Timi Elsnik (L) of Crvena Zvezda in action against goalkeeper Inaki Pena (R) of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between FK Crvena Zvezda and FC Barcelona at Stadium Rajko Mitic on November 6, 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Image via Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Barcelona are planning to organise exits for several players between now and the end of the summer transfer window, and one of those in line to depart is Inaki Pena. The goalkeeper is not in Hansi Flick’s plans for the 2025-26 season, so he will be allowed to leave in order to play regularly elsewhere.

Pena had been expected to leave Barcelona on a permanent basis, but it has now been decided that he will do so on loan. Prior to his exit, he will sign a one-year contract extension until 2027, which will allow the Catalans to make another decision on his future next summer.

In terms of interest, Pena is closest to joining Serie A side Como. However, there is now a chance that he remains in Catalonia, with MD reporting that Girona have registered their interest in signing him as a possible replacement for Paulo Gazzaniga.

Gazzaniga has generated many doubts within Girona following his horror performance against Rayo Vallecano last Friday. The Argentine goalkeeper gifted a goal to Jorge de Frutos, before fouling the winger inside the penalty area – which also led to him being sent off by referee Javier Alberola Rojas.

Pena’s agent has met with Deco in the last 24 hours

On Wednesday morning, Pena’s agent met with Barcelona sporting director Deco to discuss the 26-year-old’s situation. Girona’s interest would have been one of the talking points, and compared to Como, it could be a favourable move – especially if an agreement was reached before the weekend, as it would allow him to make his move against Villarreal on Sunday.

For now, it remains to be seen where Pena ends up, but it is guaranteed that he will not remain as a Barcelona player for the 2025-26 campaign.