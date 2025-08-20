Agreement signed: Barcelona secure Spotify Camp Nou fallback option

There are many doubts about whether Barcelona will be able to make their return to the Spotify Camp Nou in September, which has been their intention in recent weeks. At this stage, it is increasingly unlikely – especially as UEFA have made it clear that significant developments are needed before Champions League matches can be held at the iconic stadium.

Barcelona are hoping to face Valencia at the Spotify Camp Nou in less than a month’s time, having reached an agreement with La Liga for their opening three matches of the 2025-26 season to be played away from home. However, this may still not be enough for the club to get the necessary approval to return on the proposed date.

The intention remains for Barcelona to be back in September, but with this looking increasingly unlikely, they have now secured their backup option.

As per MD, Barcelona have already signed the agreement with Barcelona de Serveis Municipals for the use of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. This would allow Hansi Flick’s side to play in Montjuic until the end of February, although next month’s Valencia fixture is not included in this timeframe.

Backup plan likely to be used for Champions League matches

Barcelona are confident of being able to play domestic fixture at the Spotify Camp Nou, but after UEFA’s recent rejection, they are losing hope of being able to play at their stadium during the league phase of the Champions League. As such, this agreement would allow their four home matches to take place at the Estadi Olimpic.

Despite this, the plan to play matches at the Estadi Olimpic, which had been Barcelona’s temporary home for the last two seasons, is still a backup one. There is still hope that all matches will be at the Spotify Camp Nou, and with the club having submitted a request for their first league phase fixture to be played away from home, they could have more time to secure a return in the Champions League – as well as La Liga.