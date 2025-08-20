Entourage believes Atletico Madrid move was a “mistake” for Julian Alvarez

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 17: Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a free kick during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at RCDE Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Image via Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez has been a star for Atletico Madrid since his big-money move from Manchester City last summer, although it appears that cracks are starting to show in the two parties’ relationship.

That’s according to the Argentina international’s entourage, who have made explosive comments to El Chiringuito (via Sport). It’s claimed that Alvarez is unhappy at not being considered an undisputed player for head coach Diego Simeone, and questions have been raised about whether the 2024 transfer was the right decision.

“He has never been given the place he feels he deserves. He is resigned and hurt because last season he scored almost 30 goals, but they placed him on the left winger to chase full-backs or substituted him at half-time. You can’t blame Simeone because he doesn’t know how to handle a star of world football. He’s not used to it, so it’s our fault for taking him there. We made a mistake to go and play for Simeone’s team.”

These comments will have alerted Barcelona, who have Alvarez as their ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans want to make a move in 2026, at which point Atleti could be open to selling.

Atleti and Alvarez reportedly in talks over new contract

However, a report from Ruben Uria has disputed this information. He has stated that Alvarez is happy at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, and he is also in talks with Atleti over signing a new contract – with discussions having been ongoing for some time. It’s also noted that the 25-year-old has an excellent relationship with Simeone.

Alvarez is undoubtedly one of Atleti’s most important players, and he is now firmly considered to be the leader of the club’s attack – having displaced Antoine Griezmann over the last 12 months. Securing his services for many years to come should absolutely be a priority, especially if he is happy to stay.