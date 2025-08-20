Atletico Madrid and Juventus €10m apart on double deal

Atletico Madrid are still open for business this summer, despite prior reports that they were no longer in the market for more signings. Already this summer Los Colchoneros have brought in eight new players at a cost of €175m, but Director of Football Carlos Bucero has been noticeably aggressive in the market.

The latest player that could leave is Nahuel Molina. The Argentina international has been on and off linked with a move this summer, with Juventus emerging as his most likely destination. Molina has already rejected a move to Bournemouth this summer, despite the club being open to accepting a €20m deal for him.

‼️ Álex Baena was unable to complete today's training due to physical discomfort.@nachodonado pic.twitter.com/mMvMIGd5xU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 20, 2025

Atletico and Juventus €10m apart on Molina

In spite of that, GdS (via MD) claim that Atletico and Juventus remain separated by €10m on their valuation of Molina. They are keen to get €25m in for Molina, but the Bianconeri are reluctant to spend more than €15m on him. While the difference could hinge on payment forms, the above information would suggest they may be able to meet in the middle. Molina made the move to Atletico for €20m, but has struggled to make an impact, and is now 27 years old.

Atletico Madrid still in the market for Nicolas Gonzalez

Last week, Atletico were also linked with Nicolas Gonzalez, also of Juventus. Diego Simeone is reportedly keen to bring in a wide player before the end of the window that can take on a defender. The Italian outlet go on to say that on that deal too, the two sides are €10m apart.

ℹ️ Reunión Bucero – Simeone Anoche tras el entrenamiento hubo un encuentro para cambiar impresiones sobre los últimos días del mercado. ¿Objetivo? 2 llegadas. Uno, no lo sé. El otro, el que se habla. Eso sí, no hubo contactos directos con el jugador todavía. El Cholo lo quiere. — Marcos Durán (@marqoss) August 20, 2025

Simeone keen on two more signings

On Tuesday night, Marcos Duran claims that Simeone and Bucero met to discuss their plans for the remainder of the window. Their pursuit of Gonzalez was confirmed, but that a second signing is also on the table, as of yet unknown in terms of position or player.

Atletico have also seemingly opened the door to a departure for Alexander Sorloth, and a replacement for the Norwegian could explain the idea of a second signing. However there are contradictory reports on Sorloth’s future, and the chances of Atletico making their money back on Sorloth, which is seemingly what they will demand, look slim at the time of writing.