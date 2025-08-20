Atletico Madrid receive disappointing Alex Baena injury blow

Atletico Madrid made a disappointing start to the season after a 2-1 loss at Espanyol, and they have now been dealt further bad news in the last 24 hours.

Alex Baena was withdrawn midway through the second half at the RCDE Stadium, which was a decision that many Atleti supporters were not happy about. But as it turns out, it was a decision that Diego Simeone needed to make, given that the former Villarreal midfielder picked up an injury.

An official medical report from Atleti have confirmed that Baena has suffered a low-grade muscle injury, following tests on Wednesday.

“Álex Baena was unable to complete Wednesday’s training session after feeling some muscle discomfort. The Spanish international has undergone tests and the report offered by the club’s medical services indicates that he suffers a low-grade muscle injury.

“The red-and-white ’10’ will carry out physiotherapy sessions and readaptation work in the gym and the evolution of his injury will determine his return to competition.”

Baena expected to be out until after international break

As per Marca, it is an adductor injury that Baena has suffered, and the expectation is that he will be out for two weeks. If that is the case, he will miss this weekend’s first home match of the season against Elche, as well as the trip to Alaves seven days later – and it could also mean that Luis de la Fuente avoids calling him up for Spain’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Türkiye.

Atleti do have cover for Baena, so it is unlikely that he is rushed back for the trip to Alaves – which he is currently touch-and-go for. The options that Simeone has to replace him include Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth and Conor Gallagher.