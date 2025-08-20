Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso protested that ‘nothing is going on’ with Rodrygo Goes after he remained on the bench for their La Liga opener against Osasuna, continuing his lack of protagonism at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Basque manager has assured he is still relying on him, but actions speak louder than words.

His benching against Osasuna made it just one start in Real Madrid’s last 13 games in total, over half of those games have now come under Alonso. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, after seemingly falling behind Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz in the pecking order.

Pini Zahavi travels to London to meet with Liverpool and Arsenal

According to indykaila, agent Pini Zahavi arrived in London on Wednesday. Rodrygo’s agent is his father Eric Goes, but Zahavi, who also represents Robert Lewandowski, has been working with Rodrygo since the start of the summer. Their information is that he was also in Liverpool on Friday to take in the Reds’ 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Exclusive 💣 🇧🇷Rodrygo's agent travelling to London🇬🇧 The agent will land 🛬 in the evening 🌗 The agent will meet @Arsenal & @LFC to see what options💰can be offered to his client. The agent has requested the meetings, not the clubs. pic.twitter.com/vhFXaOAU6k — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 20, 2025

They say that Zahavi has requested meetings with Liverpool and Arsenal to discuss a move for Rodrygo. Previously it has been reported that Arsenal would only move for him if sales were made, although their plans in the transfer market could have changed based on Kai Havertz’s injury, say The Athletic. Meanwhile Liverpool have Rodrygo noted as an alternative if their move for Alexander Isak collapses.

Manchester City out of the picture

However it appears one place he will not be headed is Manchester City. They were looking at Rodrygo as an option if Savio Moreira left for Tottenham Hotspur. Yet with Savio now staying at the Etihad, they are no longer in the market for a winger.

Los Blancos are reportedly open to a sale for Rodrygo, and would like to receive around €100m for his signature. The 24-year-old, who seemingly has no role at Real Madrid, is also open to moving.