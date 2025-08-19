Real Madrid got off to a winning start in La Liga against Osasuna on Tuesday night, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, who scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Here’s how Real Madrid’s players fared.

Real Madrid Player Ratings:

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Had next to nothing to do, but was off his line swiftly when necessary.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Largely neat on the ball, did get lost under a cross on one occasion that could have been costly.

Eder Militao – 6.5

Had a nice long-range shot, and largely kept Ante Budimir under wraps when asked. Swift into the tackle, a solid return to action.

Dean Huijsen – 7

His ability on the ball continues to impress, and his ambition with it is an asset for this side. Competent in defence when asked.

Alvaro Carreras – 6.5

Largely solid debut for Carreras, who was playing inside Vinicius Junior, and as such was limited in terms of the space he had.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

A pain for Osasuna, Tchouameni was amongst Real Madrid’s most active players, nipping in to recycle the ball, and using his strength to muscle Los Rojillo off it.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

His usual self without the ball, and helped Real Madrid’s control. Never quite got into his stride on it.

Brahim Diaz – 5.5

Like Alexander-Arnold, was relatively anonymous on the right side, and struggled to make an impact.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Moments of nice feet, Arda Guler continues to showcase his talent, but struggled to make it happen for his forwards.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Started very wide, and while he got around Valentin Rosier and Enzo Boyomo on one or two occasions, the feeling was that Osasuna were relatively comfortable with him. That said, chased back well, and had a couple of nice passes.

Kylian Mbappe – 7.5

The best of the lot in a game that lacked quality in truth. Mbappe won the penalty and then scored it, but he continues to be their most dangerous player, and their quickest way to win games. Ran hard off the ball too.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Dani Carvajal – 6.5

A couple of nice touches, and characteristic fouls, Carvajal was where he needed to be, and that’s good news for Real Madrid.

Franco Mastantuono – 7

Easy to understand why he’s the one drawing rave reviews – looked lively, and was moving at a different pace to his teammates. Even managed a shot on target, and showed willingness.

Gonzalo Garcia Torres – 7

Didn’t manage much impact going forward, but did arguably save the game for Real Madrid with a clearing header from under his own bar.

Dani Ceballos –

Came on in stoppage time.