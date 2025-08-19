Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wades into Barcelona controversies

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has sided with colleague Jagoba Arrasate over the refereeing controversy this weekend. On Saturday night, Barcelona took a 2-0 lead over RCD Mallorca in controversial fashion, which Mallorca manager Arrasate explained ‘makes you mad’.

During the first half, defender Antonio Raillo headed away a shot from Lamine Yamal and fell to the ground. However the referee neglected to stop the game, despite the risk of a head injury, and while some Mallorca players looked to have stopped, Ferran Torres played to the whistle, and placed the ball into the top corner.

‘Arrasate explained it well’ – Xabi Alonso

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s opening La Liga clash against Osasuna on Tuesday night, Alonso was asked about the controversial decisions during Mallorca’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.

“It’s not my place to comment on what’s happening in other games, but I did hear what Arrasate said and he explained it very well,” Alonso told Diario AS.

Alonso believes USA game sets an unacceptable precedent

Alonso was also quizzed about the prospect of the USA game, with Villarreal’s home match against Barcelona in December proposed for the first ever La Liga match abroad in Miami. Alonso referred to Real Madrid’s statement on the matter, which called the proposal unacceptable, and explained that it compromised the legitimacy of the competition.

“I completely agree with the club’s statement. If the rules are changed, it must be done unanimously by all participants. That’s not the case now.”

What did Jagoba Arrasate say about the controversy?

After his side’s defeat to Barcelona, Arrasate was in no mood to give the officials the benefit of the doubt. He admitted that it had made him ‘mad’.

“I think we’ve all seen it. Last week, they explained to us all that if there’s a blow to the head, the game is stopped, and the fourth official in front of me told him to stop because it’s a blow to the head. He puts the whistle to his mouth. We all thought he’d blown it, and to everyone’s amazement, he gives a goal; and I don’t quite understand. He came, I thank him for coming, he gave me an explanation, he told me he wasn’t dizzy, and when you fall, you don’t know if he was dizzy or not.”

“We complained about the criteria, which I don’t think is the same. That grates on you, irritates you, and makes you mad.”