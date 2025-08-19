Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna

Real Madrid got their La Liga title challenge off to a winning start at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, with Kylian Mbappe to thank for the three points. Xabi Alonso will have seen some positives in the first half, but equally some sizable tasks to address in the coming years.

Los Blancos got off to a positive start, dominating the ball, and suffocating an Osasuna side sat deep in their own half. Their work off the ball was the most notable part of their game, with Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler all involved in the hunting efforts. Yet it was also true that the closest they came was through long-range efforts from Dean Huijsen, one of Real Madrid’s most impressive on the night, and Eder Militao.

That was in part down to a stout defensive effort from Los Rojillo, who were on hand to block and stand firm in the way of every attack. Enzo Boyomo and Valentin Rosier in particular stood up to Vinicius’ efforts to make something happen.

Kylian Mbappe decisive early in second half

The game was decided shortly after half-time, when Mbappe drove into the box, and after checking back, was brought down by a rash challenge from Juan Cruz. Mbappe stepped up and converted with ease against Sergio Herrera from the spot, giving Los Blancos the lead.

What did not follow was similar control from Real Madrid, with the game opening up, and Osasuna getting more joy in their half, as Los Blancos’ legs tired in the press. Alonso sent on Dani Carvajal to take the captain’s armband, and Franco Mastantuono to make his debut, with the latter forcing a neat save from Herrera – while Rodrygo Goes watched on from the bench.

Osasuna’s late push for an equaliser, like Real Madrid’s pressure, never really got out of second gear though. Their best chance was headed clear from under his own bar by Gonzalo Garcia, and ultimately, Thibaut Courtois had his quietest night in some time. Abel Bretones was shown a late red for a coming together with Garcia, which was the final line in the piece.

Mbappe was the best of the lot for a Real Madrid side looking short on fitness, but organised defensively first and foremost. Meanwhile Alessio Lisci will feel that his team’s solidity was a positive too, but perhaps will lament the recklessness of the penalty given to Mbappe.

