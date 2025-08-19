Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior remain at a standstill when it comes to negotiations over a new deal for the Brazilian. He has just two years left on his deal, normally around the time when most big clubs like their stars to be tied up long-term, but it seems there will be no deal for some time.

It had been reported previously that Vinicius Junior was deliberately not responding to Real Madrid’s most recent offer, despite Los Blancos believing that a deal was done at one point. ESPN have confirmed this to be the case, with his agents believing that it ‘does not make sense’ to accept it at this point.

Real Madrid’s contract offer to Vinicius

Vinicius is currently earning around €17m per annum, the second-highest salary in the squad behind Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid were willing to do a deal for €20m per year, a raise of around 15%, but short of what his agents Fred Pena and Thassilo Soares are asking for. They wanted the same salary, but with an extra €10m in bonuses per year that could take Vinicius to a maximum of €30m per year. His representation feel the wage rise is too small to justify penning a deal until 2030.

Saudi Arabia interest off the table

Real Madrid initiated talks with Vinicius in February ahead of time, in part due to the interest from Saudi Arabia in him. However his camp say that Saudi Arabia are no longer pursuing Vinicius, and that the last time they spoke to the superpower was in Decemeber. Meanwhile his agents also want to see how Xabi Alonso uses Vinicius this season, after reports he could have been benched during the Club World Cup semi-final. They are also concerned about the role of the press during negotiations, and their impact on public opinion.

Key season for Vinicius

It represents a key campaign for Vinicius, who has struggled to find his best form since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. While the Frenchman looked increasingly like himself in the backend of last season, Vinicius struggled for chemistry with him. Last year was the first real step back Vinicius has taken since earning a first-team spot, and the pressure for a response is on.