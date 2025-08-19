Barcelona are into the final two weeks of the transfer window, and still sweating on player registrations, with Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji yet to be made available. The prospect of a larger sale this summer has loomed over the Camp Nou for the majority of the summer, but so far it looks as if they may manage to avoid that, although key defender Inigo Martinez has left.

Recently Director of Sports Sections Xavi O’Callaghan revealed that he has doubts about how much impact their VIP seats lease will have on the club’s salary limit, as Barcelona argue with La Liga. On the other hand, Barcelona are hoping to clear enough space in their salary limit to register all of their players with the exits of Oriol Romeu and Inaki Pena.

Wolves and West Ham interested in Marc Casado deal

According to Marca, West Ham United and Wolves are both interested in midfielder Marc Casado. While neither have gone further with that interest, the possibility that a €30m offer comes in for the Spain international is on the table, although Matteo Moretto notes that any move would hinge on persuading Casado to leave. He has thus far made it perfectly clear that he wants to remain at Barcelona.

Real Betis also showed interest in Casado

Earlier in the transfer window, Casado was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United too, but no offer transpired. Sport have revealed that Real Betis also enquired about the possibility of a loan deal for Casado, but they were met with rejection from both the player, and Barcelona, who want at least €30m for him this summer.

Marcus Rashford: "I feel very good. Everything is new and very good. I'm still adapting, but yes, it's a beautiful city. I'm living my time here with great excitement." @sport pic.twitter.com/ed04mxN8D1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2025

Uphill task for Casado

This season Casado has a tough task to earn minutes in midfield, with Frenkie de Jong now established as Pedri’s midfield partner, and Gavi also competing to take game time from the Dutchman. Injuries could of course play their part, as happened last season, but Casado is so far third-choice for Hansi Flick.