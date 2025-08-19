Manchester United linked with surprise move for €40m La Liga midfielder

Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder this summer, and could turn to La Liga to fill that need. The Red Devils have been closely linked with Brighton and Hove Albion man Carlos Baleba, but they could be priced out of a move.

It seems Ruben Amorim is keen to have someone through the door that can glue things together in the midfield though, and Sevilla man Lucien Agoume has emerged as a surprise candidate for a move. Agoume, who arrived from Inter 18 months ago, initially on loan, started Matias Almeyda’s first game on Sunday and scored a brilliant goal in their 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club.

Manchester United renew interest in Agoume

It was reported by Caught Offside that United had an interest in Agoume back in January, but the trail went rather quiet thereafter. However Orgullo Biri have reported that United are again looking at Agoume as an option for this summer. Sevilla paid €8m to make his loan move permanent last summer, and this year purchased another 40% of his rights, leaving Inter with just a 10% sell-on fee. That interest has been backed up by 365 scores in Saudi Arabia. Although they do add that no negotiations are underway.

How much are Manchester United willing to spend?

As reported earlier this year, Agoume has a €40m release clause, and Ficherio add that Sevilla Sporting Director Antonio Cordon has made it clear that this is the price for the 23-year-old. Meanwhile Manchester United are willing to make an offer of around €25-30m for the Frenchman.

Under the radar at Sevilla

Agoume has been relatively low-key at Sevilla, although in no small part due to the chaos around him in midfield at Sevilla. He has shown sequences of his ability though too. Strong on the ball and adept at stepping in to win it back, Agoume is also capable of moving the ball quickly on to more incisive teammates. He has all the raw attributes of a holding midfielder, but is yet to put it together on a consistent basis.