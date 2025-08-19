Manchester City pull out of move for €100m Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes will have to consider other possibilities if he is to get a big-money move this summer, with Manchester City seemingly no longer an option. Pep Guardiola’s side have been most heavily linked with Rodrygo, but it now Los Blancos and the Brazilian will place their hopes of a move elsewhere.

City were focused on bringing in Rodrygo as a replacement for Savinho this summer, with their own Brazilian winger keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur. City had turned down a bid from Spurs last week, but now that move looks to be off, with consequences for a potential move for Rodrygo.

Manchester City to keep hold of Savinho

It seems Spurs are not willing to meet City’s asking price, as Guillem Balague reports that City have decided that Savinho will not be going anywhere. As he notes, this ends Rodrygo’s chances of joining the Premier League side this summer, as he would have been the replacement for the former Girona man.

City were supposedly willing to meet Rodrygo’s asking price, which was somewhere between €80m and €100m, and had already lined up a bid as soon as a deal was agreed for Savinho to leave. It was reported throughout that exits for Savinho, James McAtee and Jack Grealish were all necessities for a move for Rodrygo though, and that won’t happen as things stand.

Manchester City have decided Savinho is to stay That kills any possibility of Rodrygo joining City (Real Madrid did not get an offer for him as it was depending on Savinho leaving) pic.twitter.com/RAaLDSAJh4 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 18, 2025

Could Liverpool or Arsenal move for Rodrygo?

The other two sides that have been most closely linked to Rodrygo are Liverpool and Arsenal. The former have their eyes on Rodrygo, but only as an alternative should their move for Alexander Isak fail. Similarly Arsenal would need to sell players first, and would probably only move for him if a deal for Eberechi Eze does not get done. Previously the Gunners have enquired about a loan with an obligation to buy next summer too.