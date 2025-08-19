Barcelona wonderkid on course to stay despite Borussia Dortmund interest

Barcelona have brought through a number of impressive academy talents in recent years, and none more so than in midfield. The latest to emerge being Marc Bernal, Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez, joining an already well-stocked midfield. As such though, the opportunities on offer to the next generation of La Masia talents is increasingly limited.

Several youngsters joined Barcelona’s senior side on their preseason tour to Asia, including Toni Fernandez, Dro Fernandez and Guille Fernandez. The latter, represented by Jorge Mendes, has been tipped for big things in Can Barca, and signed a new deal with the club until 2027, but has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Interest from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City

Manchester City, Porto and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs that have taken an interest in Guille Fernandez of late, and other sides such as Andorra have also shown interest in a loan move for him. Dortmund had supposedly opened talks with Barcelona for the 17-year-old, and the Blaugrana would have considered a loan move for Fernandez, but have no intention of letting him go on a permanent basis.

Dortmund talks denied with Fernandez focused on season

Yet Sport have denied this to be the case. They say there is no news on Fernandez’s future, and while numerous offers have been presented to Mendes, there has been no progress towards an exit recently. Their information is that Fernandez is focused on Barcelona, and making the most of his chances to train with the first team and learn from the senior players.

Hansi Flick wants the team to go 100% from the start of La Liga, aiming to open a gap on Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, who are heavily reinforces. Barça have already secured a 3-point lead over Atlético. @xavimunyozMD, @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2025

In particular, Marcus Rashford, who is one of his idols. The teenage talent is set to continue with Barca Atletic this season in the fourth tier, and will be used by Hansi Flick where possible.

Barcelona have been open to cashing in on younger talents in the past, but those who don’t have a space in the first team are generally loaned out first, before they look to sell. Fernandez certainly has a tough route to the first team unless there are departures in the next few years.