Barcelona to sell another starlet to La Liga side to ease registration worries

With their salary limit issues still unresolved, Barcelona have found a way to bring in close to €45m in sales this summer, with over €20m of that coming in sell-on fees and selling on rights in in the case of Francisco Trincao. It seems further departures are on the way, as they look to get three more senior registrations on the way.

The exits of Inaki Pena and Oriol Romeu are very much regarded as key for the registrations of Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji, while uncertainty remains over the future of Hector Fort too. It appears that further sales are necessary too.

Valencia near deal with Barcelona for 20-year-old winger

According to Sport, that is part of the motive behind the potential sale of Dani Rodriguez. He was also keen to play at a higher level this season, with Barca Atletic now in the fourth tier, but it seems he will make a permanent switch rather than a loan move. Valencia were credited with interest in the 20-year-old winger last week, and had opened talks with the Blaugrana over a move.

Rayo Vallecano also enquired about a loan move, but with Barcelona only interested in a sale, it looks as if Celta Vigo will win the battle for his signature. The deal will include a buyback option for Barcelona, which will alter depending on his performances. A fee of €1m has been rumoured previously.

In the absence of the official announcement, João Amaral Pereira already works practically daily at the Ciutat Esportiva. The new head of the scouting area will be introduced shortly and is already working hand in hand with Deco. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2025

Hansi Flick handed debut to Rodriguez

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had given young winger Dani Rodriguez his debut last season, when he unfortunately dislocated his shoulder on against Real Valladolid, and was forced to undergo surgery. He is only just coming back to full fitness, but was cited as one of Flick’s favourite youngsters at Barca Atletic.

Rodriguez would become the latest young talent that Barcelona have decided to cash in on, with opportunities in the first team at a premium. Pablo Torre, Alex Valle, Sergi Dominguez and Noah Darvich have all moved on this summer, although Barcelona retain options or sell-on fees on them.