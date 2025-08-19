Barcelona need two exits to help secure remaining player registrations

Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable start to their La Liga campaign, which featured star signing Joan Garcia in goal, and a cameo appearance from forward Marcus Rashford. Both were registered just in time for the game, with the green light coming through on the morning of their clash against RCD Mallorca. However Director of Football Deco has work still to do.

Those registrations came about as a result of Barcelona securing a new contract with Jules Kounde, and selling off their percentage of Francisco Trincao’s rights on the cheap to Sporting CP. It allowed the Blaugrana to get the registrations over the line though, alongside a €7m guarantee from the Barcelona board.

https://twitter.com/barcacentre/status/1957701065370907123

Three Barcelona players need registered

Ahead of their second clash this weekend with Levante, Barcelona still have three players to register. Hansi Flick is prioritising having Gerard Martin available, but veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and youngster Roony Bardghji are still to be registered too. Hector Fort is also yet to be registered as a senior player, but he is expected to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Three tasks for Deco to complete to register Barcelona trio

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona must get three things done in order to make the registrations happen. The primary items on the agenda are the exits of Inaki Pena and Oriol Romeu. The former is expected to move to Como in Italy on loan, with Barcelona looking to extend his deal by a further year. Meanwhile a contract termination is more likely with Romeu, who has a year left on his deal.

The third item is a contract renewal with Frenkie de Jong, who is keen to extend his deal, but there is no certainty on when he will be able to sign a new contract. This could leave Barcelona in something of a bind.