Atletico Madrid have been by far the busiest side in La Liga’s summer transfer window this summer, spending €175m on nine players, and offloading an entire XI in exchange for €68m. Los Rojiblancos are not done just yet though.

The word coming out of the Metropolitano has been that Los Rojiblancos are not thinking about a new arrival – unless there is a significant exit. Last week it emerged that Diego Simeone was still keen on bringing in a winger that can beat a defender in, and Juventus’ Nicolas Gonzalez emerged as a potential addition were Nahuel Molina to leave. Cadena SER say that this remains the case with less than two weeks to go in the market.

🫧 #CarruselMercato, con @IsabelitaPM 🔴⚪️ El Atlético de Madrid no cierra la puerta a un octavo fichaje siempre y cuando haya una salida importante 📂🎯 El club rojiblanco ha tanteado la incorporación de Nico González, extremo de la Juventus pic.twitter.com/67qPskuLhW — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) August 18, 2025

Atletico Madrid looking for Alexander Sorloth exit

That exit could be Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian forward was the last that Simeone turned to in their Liga opener against Espanyol, and Objetivo Atleti say that he is unhappy that he is behind Giacomo Raspadori and Antoine Griezmann in the pecking order. He has now asked to leave the club as he does not want to be a bench player for a second season.

🚨💣ÚLTIMA HORA: Enfado monumental de Alexander Sørloth al ver que Raspadori o Griezmann están por delante de él y pide salir del Atlético de Madrid. No quiere ser suplente un año más y el club le responde que traiga una oferta de 35 millones de euros. Para que termine… pic.twitter.com/lIfDc0Cww2 — Objetivo.atletico (@Objetivoatleti) August 18, 2025

The club, for their part, are open to an exit. They have told Sorloth that if he can bring in an offer of €35m, then he will be allowed to leave. Atletico also want to secure a substitute for him first. Matteo Moretto has confirmed this to be the case, and says that Atleti are searching for options for him. Napoli are have followed Sorloth in the past, but have not made contact with Los Rojiblancos.

💣🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Atlético Madrid are looking for solutions to let Alexander Sørloth leave the club. Napoli have always followed and appreciated him, but as of today, there are no direct contacts. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/2j4QAJFFDD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 19, 2025

Dusan Vlahovic comes back into view

Atletico have been linked with another Juventus player in Dusan Vlahovic over the last couple of years, and he remains a potential exit from the Bianconeri too. Objetivo Atleti explain that he is an option on the table. The Serbian forward has just a year left on his deal.

Sorloth’s strange year at Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros brought in Sorloth from Villarreal last summer as their big signing to partner Julian Alvarez, but Simeone did not have him in his plans for the starting XI. Despite spending €32m on him, Sorloth largely contributed off the bench, and despite that, ended up their top scorer in La Liga, with 20 goals, but never quite convinced.