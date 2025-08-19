Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has said that his side is eager to get underway in La Liga, despite having a preseason of just 19 days due to their Club World Cup commitments. He also assessed the future of Rodrygo Goes and had kind words for new signing Franco Mastantuono.

“We’re all approaching it with excitement, enthusiasm, and eager to get the season underway,” Alonso began his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s been a short but intense two weeks, and we’re already looking forward to stepping into the Bernabeu. We want to start well. The first game is always important. Tomorrow is the day,” he explained to Diario AS.

Alonso said that he had managed to implement the fundamentals he wanted already during their time at the Club World Cup.

“We’re making progress. It’s hard to measure. We certainly still have a few more steps to go. But we already introduced the main ideas and fundamentals at the Club World Cup, and we’ve worked hard on them these past two weeks. The feeling is good.”

‘I’m counting on Rodrygo’ – Alonso on transfer rumours

The Basque manager would reportedly have Los Blancos in the market for another midfielder were he to have thnings his way. He was asked whether anyone else could arrive in the transfer market.

“I’m counting on everyone here, and I want everyone to be at 100%. We need that. I’m counting on everyone right now.”

Going in the other direction, Manchester City are reportedly pulling out of a move for Rodrygo Goes, who has been heavily linked with an exit.

“There are a lot of rumours this summer. He’s looks good to me. I’m counting on everyone, and I want them to be committed to the team and be at 100%. That’s what worries me and what’s occupying me right now.”

Alonso impressed by Franco Mastantuono

One of the players that is most likely to take minutes from Rodrygo is new signing Franco Mastantuono, whom Alonso spoke highly of before their clash with Osasuna.

“The first time I spoke to him, I was very surprised by his personality. He was still 17 years old and a very self-confident man. He wasn’t afraid of taking the step to come to Real Madrid. You can see his maturity, his desire, his quality. He’s going to integrate into the team very quickly.”

“He could get minutes tomorrow. He’ll bring quality, energy, he’s committed defensively, and he has good momentum. I’ve seen that he has that drive and that Argentine competitive spirit. He’s good with the final pass. He’s at a very good level.”

It had raised eyebrows when Mastantuono named Barcelona legend Lionel Messi as his favourite player, but Alonso gave it little importance.

“To me it makes sense that his favourite player is Messi. Being Argentine, it’s no surprise to me.”