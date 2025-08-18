Manchester City ready to pay €100m asking price to sign Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid could be busy during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, particularly in the sales department. The likes of David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos could leave, although the most likely to go at this stage is Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo is facing a very uncertain future at Real Madrid, given that he is not expected to be a regular starter for Xabi Alonso. He was barely counted on during the Club World Cup, and with new arrival Franco Mastantuono also projected to be ahead of him in the pecking order, it makes sense for him to leave.

And at this stage, Manchester City is his most likely destination. Talks have already taken place between the Premier League side and the 24-year-old’s representatives, and there has now been new developments in this saga.

As per CaughtOffside, Man City will make a move for Rodrygo once ex-Girona winger Savinho joins Tottenham Hotspur, and the offer that is planned is said to be worth €100m: €80m guaranteed and €20m in performance-related add-ons.

Real Madrid want €100m to sell Rodrygo this summer

That offer would match Real Madrid’s widely-reported asking price, although it may still not be enough for Man City to get their man. The report has also stated that Arsenal and Liverpool are considering a move for Rodrygo, and both clubs would also be able to accommodate him in his preferred left wing position.

The situation with Rodrygo is bound to rumble on for the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window. A sale would allow Real Madrid to bank significant funds – or alternatively, they can be used to make another signing before the deadline in September. But for now, the matter remains in limbo, with Man City only able to proceed in the event of selling Savinho.