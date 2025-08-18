MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 16: Pablo Torre of RCD Mallorca and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona competes for the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Son Moix on August 16, 2025 in Mallorca, Spain. (Image via Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Barcelona started their La Liga campaign with victory over Mallorca on Saturday, and as expected, Lamine Yamal was the star of the show. The 18-year-old provided the assist for Raphinha’s opener, before scoring himself in the dying embers with a trademark finish into the top corner.

It was another special performance from Lamine Yamal, and one of those in awe was Steve McManaman. Speaking to Premier Sports (via Sport), the former Real Madrid player waxed lyrical about Barcelona’s sensation.

“Fantastic goal in the last minute of the game from Lamine Yamal. We spoke about him early on in the game. We spoke about him last year. He’s the poster boy for La Liga this year, and he goes and does that with the last kick of the game. It was absolutely brilliant. His ability to go left where he’s strong but also he can go right and step over. He’s just got everything at this moment in time and he will improve.

McManaman issues warning to Lamine Yamal and Barcelona

McManaman also issued words of advice to Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, as he believes that Lamine Yamal could be at risk of inciting opposition players, which may lead to possible consequences.

“You just hope that Barcelona keep him in cotton wool a little bit, don’t necessarily utilise him all the time when games are going really well because he will infuriate the opposition at times because he’s so gifted. But what a player we’ve got on our hands and it’s an absolute joy to come here and see him.”

Mallorca’s players were visibly unhappy with Lamine Yamal on several occasions at Son Moix, so perhaps there is some basis for McManaman’s remarks. However, it’s unlikely to affect Flick’s thinking.