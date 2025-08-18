Barcelona kit controversy to continue for second La Liga fixture in a row

MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 16: Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona reacts after scoring his teams second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Son Moix on August 16, 2025 in Mallorca, Spain. (Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona supporters were left bemused by seeing their heroes in last season’s third kit for the weekend victory over Mallorca. But as it turns out, there is a very good reason that they were not able to wear any of their kits for the 2025-26 campaign.

The green-lime kit worn by Barcelona at Son Moix holds painful memories for some, given that it was worth by Hansi Flick’s side during their Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter. However, it was not unlucky on this occasion as goals from Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal ensured an opening day victory for the reigning La Liga champions.

Nevertheless, there will be hope among fans that Barcelona will be able to debut one of the new kits for this weekend’s trip to Levante – but unfortunately, this will almost certainly not be the case.

As per Sport, none of Barcelona’s three kits for the 2025-26 season – including the as yet unreleased orange third kit – passed the ‘Kit Selector’ process that La Liga use for the match against Mallorca, and the expectation within Can Barca is that this will also be the case for the Levante clash.

La Liga believe Barcelona kits also clash with Levante

According to La Liga, Levante’s home kit features “a chromatic combination that clashes with the three new kits” that Barcelona have, meaning that Flick’s side are likely to re-use the green-lime kit when they play at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Saturday evening.

Barcelona will be hoping that they have better luck for their MD3 clash the following weekend, which is against Rayo Vallecano. And given that they wore their home kit during last season’s clash at Vallecas, they should encounter no further problems once the Levante match is out of the way. However, it cannot be taken for granted – yet.