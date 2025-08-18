Hansi Flick blocks four Barcelona players from featuring in historic match

Barcelona made a strong start to their La Liga title defence over the weekend, and they will be aiming for another victory when they face Levante on Saturday. Hansi Flick will have Robert Lewandowski available for the trip, and he will also continue to count on some of the first team’s younger players.

At the same time as Barcelona face Levante on Saturday, their U19 side will be in Brazil for the U20 Intercontinental Cup. Julian Belletti’s side qualified for the historic match by winning last season’s UEFA Youth League, and they will won aim to win this competition for the very first time.

In the coming days, the U19 squad will travel to Rio de Janeiro for the match, which will be played against Flamengo’s U20 side at the historic Maracanã stadium. However, they will not be at full strength, with Sport reporting that Hansi Flick has decided that Jofre Torrents, Guille Fernandez, Dro and Toni Fernandez will not be allowed to play.

All four players were in Flick’s squad for the weekend victory over Mallorca, and the plan is for them to travel to the Valencia region for the Levante fixture. As per the report, the Barcelona head coach does not see the U20 Intercontinental Cup as a good enough reason for the quartet to miss the La Liga match.

Flick stance shows how quartet are in his plans for the season

Although there could be some disappointment for Jofre, Guille, Dro and Toni, they can take it as a massive compliment that they are very much counted on by Flick. And any one of them could feature against Levante on Saturday, depending on the circumstances.